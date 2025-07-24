Logo
Forward Ekitike joins Liverpool from Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - Europa Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany - May 17, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike celebrates after the match as Eintracht Frankfurt finish the Bundesliga season in third place to qualify for the Champions League REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

24 Jul 2025 02:53AM
Liverpool have signed French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday, with media reports saying the deal was worth 69 million pounds ($93.65 million) plus add-ons.

Ekitike is Liverpool's second-most expensive recruit in the close season after the Premier League champions signed Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, who can also play as winger or forward, in June for a club-record 100 million pounds plus add-ons.

"The 23-year-old has successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms with the Reds, allowing him to fly out to Hong Kong to join his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Asia later this week," Liverpool said in a statement.

Former Paris St Germain player Ekitike had a breakout campaign in 2024-25, scoring 15 Bundesliga goals in 33 appearances. He also struck four times as Frankfurt reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Ekitike, who made his senior debut at Stade de Reims, joined PSG on loan in 2022, making 25 Ligue 1 appearances as they won the French top-flight. He went on loan to Frankfurt in 2023, before making the move permanent a year later.

"It's a strong story for him and Eintracht Frankfurt that he's moving to one of Europe's top teams with the greatest ambitions and opportunities," Frankfurt Sporting Director Markus Kroesche said in a statement.

"Hugo has earned this move, and it shows that we are capable of offering players a great prospect."

Liverpool begin their Premier League title defence at home against Bournemouth on August 15.

($1 = 0.7368 pounds)

Source: Reuters
