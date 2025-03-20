Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Foster to coach invitational Australia-NZ team against Lions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Foster to coach invitational Australia-NZ team against Lions

Foster to coach invitational Australia-NZ team against Lions

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Final - New Zealand v South Africa - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 28, 2023 New Zealand head coach Ian Foster after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

20 Mar 2025 09:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster will coach an invitational team of Australia and New Zealand players in a tour match against the British and Irish Lions, Rugby Australia (RA) said on Thursday.

The AUNZ Invitational XV will play the Lions on July 12 at Adelaide Oval in the last tour match before the first test against Australia in Brisbane a week later, RA said in a statement.

Foster coached the All Blacks to the 2023 World Cup final in France before making way for current boss Scott Robertson.

The Lions will also play a tour match against a First Nations and Pasifika XV on July 22 at Docklands stadium in Melbourne ahead of the second Wallabies test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement