Foster to coach invitational Australia-NZ team against Lions

MELBOURNE : Former All Blacks coach Ian Foster will coach an invitational team of Australia and New Zealand players in a tour match against the British and Irish Lions, Rugby Australia (RA) said on Thursday.

The AUNZ Invitational XV will play the Lions on July 12 at Adelaide Oval in the last tour match before the first test against Australia in Brisbane a week later, RA said in a statement.

Foster coached the All Blacks to the 2023 World Cup final in France before making way for current boss Scott Robertson.

The Lions will also play a tour match against a First Nations and Pasifika XV on July 22 at Docklands stadium in Melbourne ahead of the second Wallabies test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26.