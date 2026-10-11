Four All Blacks ruled out of second Wallabies test

Oct 11 : Four New Zealand players have been ruled out of next weekend's second Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney following their comprehensive 50-19 victory over Australia at Eden Park, New Zealand Rugby said on Sunday.

• The All Blacks, who retained the Bledisloe Cup for a 24th straight year, will be without hooker Asafo Aumua and loose forward Anton Segner after both failed their second head-injury assessments

• Ethan Blackadder has picked up a calf injury, and wing Leroy Carter has been ruled out due to a "high ankle sprain", which he suffered while scoring a try in the second half.

• George Bell, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Anton Lienert-Brown and Jamie Hannah have been named as injury replacements

• Australia face their own personnel problems and will be without key centre Len Ikitau, who left Saturday's game in the first half with a head knock, while Hunter Paisami has been suspended

• Jordan Petaia was also unavailable due to an ankle injury, with Corey Toole and Kadin Pritchard coming in as replacements