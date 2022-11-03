Four changes in Australia lineup to take on France

Fullback Jock Campbell will make his first start for Australia after being named on Thursday as one of four changes for the test against France in Paris at the weekend.

Campbell, 27, came off the bench for his debut last Saturday in the 16-15 win over Scotland at Murrayfield when Tom Banks hurt his ankle and replaces him in one of three backline changes.

Lalakai Foketi comes in for Hunter Paisami at centre and Nic White takes over at scrumhalf from Tate McDermott. Paisami hurt his finger last week but is included among the replacements.

In the front row, Taniela Tupou replaces Allan Alaalatoa, who was ruled out after suffering concussion in last weekend’s narrow win.

Tupou gave away a last-gasp penalty that handed Scotland a chance to win the test but Blair Kinghorn missed the kick.

“I just know I haven’t been up to it in some of the games, especially the last three games I’ve played,” Tupou told reporters this week.

“I just didn’t perform and I think I let it get to me. I tried to play my best and I nearly ruined it with a bloody penalty at the end."

But he said he was looking forward to playing at the Stade de France on Saturday

“France are a very good team ... their forwards are just so big,” Tupou said.

“They play freestyle footy. We have to be on our game. It’s a big challenge for me and I’m excited by it.”

In a statement naming the team, Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said: “Jock’s had a great year for Queensland and the Australia A side and has earned the right to start for his country.

“While we were happy to get a win to start the tour, we know we have a lot more in us and will need to be much better on Saturday against what is probably the best team in the world.

“To play France in Paris less than one year out from a Rugby World Cup here is an incredible opportunity and one we’re all excited by.”

Team:

15-Jock Campbell, 14-Andrew Kellaway, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Lalakai Foketi, 11-Tom Wright, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Michael Hooper, 6-Jed Holloway, 5-Cadeyrn Neville 4-Nick Frost, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Dave Porecki, 1-James Slipper (captain)

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-Matt Gibbon, 18-Tom Robertson, 19-Will Skelton 20-Pete Samu, 21-Jake Gordon, 22-Hunter Paisami, 23-Reece Hodge

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)