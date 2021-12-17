Logo
Four Chelsea players including Lukaku, Werner test positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group H - Zenit St Petersburg v Chelsea - Gazprom Arena, Saint Petersburg, Russia - December 8, 2021 Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

17 Dec 2021 03:44AM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 03:42AM)
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and the injured Ben Chilwell have tested positive for COVID-19 while Kai Havertz is unwell, manager Thomas Tuchel said ahead of their Premier League home match against Everton later on Thursday.

"Kai feels unwell, he's not positive yet but we're waiting for test results and we decided to not bring him to the squad," Tuchel said.

"We did some extra tests at 12 o'clock today to make sure who would arrive at lunch. From there we had to pick the team... The situation started yesterday with the players feeling unwell and not training."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

