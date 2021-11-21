Logo
Four more Bayern Munich players in quarantine amid COVID-19 chaos
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 3, 2021 Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - September 11, 2021 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
21 Nov 2021 10:19PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:16PM)
BERLIN : Four more Bayern Munich players have gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a COVID-19 infected person, the German champions said on Sunday.

The Bavarians, who suffered a 2-1 shock loss to Augsburg on Friday and play Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League next week, will be without Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Michael Cuisance.

"They have gone into quarantine following agreement with local health authorities," the club said in a statement.

"They had contact with a person in the immediate proximity to the team who tested positive for coronavirus."

Bayern were without defender Niklas Suele until a few days ago after he tested positive, while fellow defender Josip Stanisic and a staff member went into quarantine earlier this week.

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich is also in isolation for the second straight week following contact with an infected person.

Kimmich has publicly refused to get vaccinated, saying he has concerns over the potential long-term effects.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

