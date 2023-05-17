Logo
Sport

Four more Soudal Quick-Step riders test positive for COVID at Giro d'Italia
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 8 - Terni to Fossombrone - Italy - May 13, 2023 Soudal – QuickStep's Jan Hirt as he crosses the line to finish stage 8 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena Tudor ITT - Italy - May 14, 2023 Soudal – QuickStep's Mattia Cattaneo in action during the individual time trial REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/File Photo
17 May 2023 05:52PM
Four more Soudal Quick-Step riders in the Giro d'Italia squad have tested positive for COVID-19 and will leave the race, the team said on Wednesday, three days after world champion Remco Evenepoel abandoned the event.

Evenepoel was forced to abandon the Giro shortly after he regained the race lead with victory in the individual time trial on Sunday, which gave Geraint Thomas the leader's maglia rosa jersey.

A further round of tests were made on the riders and staff which showed Jan Hirt, Josef Cerny, Louis Vervaeke and Mattia Cattaneo had contracted COVID.

"After the positive (test result) of Remco on Sunday evening, we had two more riders who were feeling unwell on Monday morning, but were negative on antigen tests," team doctor Toon Cruyt said in a statement.

"Therefore a PCR test was carried out on the seven remaining riders, the results of which showed that the four guys were positive. We will continue to monitor and implement our testing protocol on the three riders and staff that remain at the race."

Stage 11 of the Giro on Wednesday is a 219-km ride from Camaiore to Tortona.

Source: Reuters

