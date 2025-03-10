Four new players to boost Scotland squad

EDINBURGH : Scotland have boosted their squad for their final Six Nations clash against France at the weekend with the inclusion of four new players, including a return after injury for winger Kyle Steyn.

Coach Gregor Townsend, whose team edged Wales 35-29 at Murrayfield on Saturday, has also added Adam Hastings and Alexander Masibaka, while Jack Mann has completed his concussion protocols and is available for selection.

Steyn has been struggling with a knee injury since January but returns as backs cover along with flyhalf Hastings, also over the injury which kept him out of potential selection for this year’s Six Nations.

Mann has been in the Scotland squad for the duration of the tournament but missed last weekend’s game against the Welsh due to a concussion sustained playing for Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship on March 1.

After following World Rugby’s return-to-play protocols he can now play again.

Back rower Alexander Masibaka, who plays for Soyaux-Angouleme in France, was selected in the squad for Scotland’s opening Six Nations clash against Italy last month but then dropped thereafter. He is, however, now recalled.

Cameron Henderson, Arron Reed, Cameron Redpath and Rory Hutchinson have all been axed from the squad, Scottish Rugby said on Monday.

Scotland take on Six Nations leaders France in Paris on Saturday in the last game of this year’s tournament.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)