Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Four Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Four Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19

Four Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 12, 2021 Real Madrid's Gareth Bale before the match REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Four Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - December 12, 2021 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Four Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - SD Huesca v Real Madrid - Estadio El Alcoraz, Huesca, Spain - February 6, 2021 Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Four Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - September 19, 2021 Real Madrid's Rodrygo reacts REUTERS/Pablo Morano
16 Dec 2021 11:59PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 11:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin and Rodrygo have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as assistant coach Davide Ancelotti, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The club postponed their first-team training session from Thursday morning to the afternoon to allow them to test players and staff.

It is the third announcement from the club in two days after Luka Modric and Marcelo also tested positive.

Real did not say if they were suffering any symptoms, but the players have been moved into quarantine in line with Spain's protocols and will miss Sunday's league game against Cadiz.

The number of COVID-19 cases is growing fast across Europe, with an increasing impact on sport.

After shuting down their entire basketball team for a week because an outbreak of the virus, Valencia confirmed four cases in their football team on Monday, including their head coach and two players.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us