Four in a row for Verstappen but change is in the air

LONDON : Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have led the Formula One standings for more than 1,000 days by the start of next season but 2024 suggested the quadruple world champion's reign is at risk.

The longest of campaigns saw seven different drivers each win at least two of a record 24 races and those same hopefuls are now looking hungrily at what could be an even more competitive 2025.

Verstappen won nine times, less than half his record 2023 haul of 19, and what started predictably enough with seven wins in the first 10 rounds became a thriller as he went 10 without success.

After Verstappen's unprecedented 10 wins in a row in 2023, no driver managed to win more than twice in succession.

McLaren, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri taking their first wins in Miami and Hungary, ended Red Bull's supremacy with a first constructors' title in 26 years and the pair are now ready to fight for the drivers' crown.

"Next year is going to be my year too," declared Norris after taking the final chequered flag to triumph from pole position in the Abu Dhabi season-ender and finish overall runner-up with four wins.

"I made my mistakes this year, but I've learned a lot, and I've learned a lot from Max and my competitors around me. As much as I'm happy now, I'm excited to get next year going," added the Briton, who clashed on track with Verstappen.

HAMILTON TO FERRARI

In a year of driver changes, Lewis Hamilton announced his future in February.

His hopes of a record eighth title, controversially snuffed out by Verstappen in 2021, could be reignited at Maranello as he switches from Mercedes to Ferrari as a replacement for Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton will be 40 by the time he races again, and his long goodbye brought the curtain down on F1's most successful driver/team partnership (246 races).

At Ferrari, whose title drought now extends to 16 years, the Briton may find what he needs to get the fans dreaming again after what ranked as his worst season despite wins at Silverstone and Spa.

Hamilton finished seventh overall, his lowest in 18 years.

Ferrari missed out on a first constructors' title since 2008 by just 14 points but Hamilton will bring the experience of a champion as he joins Charles Leclerc.

The last time Leclerc was teammate to a champion was alongside Sebastian Vettel in 2019 and 2020 and he beat the German both times.

Leclerc won in Monaco and Monza this year, the big two for a Monegasque Ferrari driver who had previously had no luck at home, and also Austin.

Mercedes, fourth overall, will have Italian 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli joining Russell, who won in Austria after Verstappen and Norris collided and Las Vegas.

Russell is up for the team leader role, taking on Verstappen in a public row that became the talk of the paddock and sets up a strong future rivalry.

Russell also represented the drivers in responding to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and his quest to stamp out swearing.

Verstappen fell foul of that one and Red Bull boss Christian Horner made headlines at the start of the season after a female employee accused him of inappropriate conduct, which he denied and was cleared of.

Red Bull's design genius Adrian Newey left, signing for Aston Martin from next year.

There will be a cast of new, young faces next season while stalwarts Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen bowed out to make way for Liam Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto and Oliver Bearman, who shone for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia.