Four Singapore Sailing Federation officials test positive for COVID-19 at Cambodia meet

SINGAPORE: Four Singapore Sailing Federation (SSF) officials at the Southeast Asian Sailing Championship in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, have tested positive for COVID-19, said the federation's executive director on Friday (Dec 17).

In response to queries from CNA, Singapore Sailing's executive director Terence Ho said that three of the officials are asymptomatic, while the fourth has a mild fever.

The four officials tested positive a week after their arrival in Cambodia.

"As per Cambodian regulations, all of them have been confined to their official residence and have not been physically interacting with any other persons at the meet," said Mr Ho.

Singapore's contingent of seven sailors and their coach are not COVID-19 positive, he added. The sailors are in Cambodia to compete in the International Laser Class Association and windsurfing events.

"The officials and the athletes travelled to the meet separately and continue to work and live physically in different areas," said Mr Ho.

"The officials are confined to their residence while the athletes are in theirs. Regular ART (antigen rapid tests) allow us to keep an eye on the safety of the whole contingent.

"Interaction with the other participants of the meet is held subject to safe distancing measures as required by both SSF and the Cambodian organisers."

He added that the Singapore contingent complied with all testing regimes for international travel, including taking a polymerase chain reaction test. All participants have also been vaccinated against COVID-19, Mr Ho said.

Additional Reporting: Kurt Ganapathy