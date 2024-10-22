Four Springbok World Cup winners return for autumn internationals

Experienced locks RG Snyman and Franco Mostert have been included in South Africa's squad for their autumn internationals and utility back Damian Willemse will feature for the first time this year after the trio recovered from injury.

Centre Andre Esterhuizen is also back for matches against Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov. 10, England at Twickenham six and Wales at the Principality Stadium on Nov. 23.

Willemse, who has been playing flyhalf for the Stormers in recent weeks but can also cover fullback or centre, has returned from a finger injury after missing all the Springboks’ 10 tests in 2024.

Snyman, Mostert and Willemse are double World Cup winners, while Esterhuizen was part of the squad that lifted the trophy in France last year and they add to the selection that romped to the Rugby Championship title this season.

Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok are the two other flyhalf options, with Sacha Feinberg-Mgomezulu ruled out due to a knee problem.

Locks Salmaan Moerat (knee) and Lood de Jager (shoulder), scrumhalf Faf de Klerk (thigh) and prop Steven Kitshoff were not considered due to injury.

"There’s no doubt there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but unfortunately we can only select 34 players," coach Rassie Erasmus said.

"Damian, Andre and RG all returned to action in the United Rugby Championship and have made a strong statement with their performances, and we all know what a work horse Franco is and the quality he adds to the team."

Erasmus has cast his net wide this season having used 49 players in 10 tests.

Squad:

Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi.

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman

Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse.