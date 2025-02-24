Four-time Tour de France winner Froome breaks collarbone

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome suffered a broken collarbone in a crash during the final stage of the UAE Tour in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

"A CT scan has confirmed a distal non-displaced fracture of his right clavicle (collarbone). Chris will be examined (on Monday) by an orthopaedic surgeon in Dubai to determine whether surgery will be require," the team said in a statement.

The British rider, who has won a total of seven Grand Tours, has struggled to return to his best form since being seriously injured in a high-speed crash during training for the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine.

Froome's injury raises concerns about his fitness for what is expected to be his final season, having said in November he was dreaming of one last Tour de France before calling time on his illustrious career.

The 39-year-old, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist, twice winner of the Vuelta a Espana, and winner of the Giro d'Italia, has one year left on his contract with the Israeli Premier Tech team.