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Four-times champion Swiatek cruises into French Open fourth round
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Four-times champion Swiatek cruises into French Open fourth round

Four-times champion Swiatek cruises into French Open fourth round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Poland's Magda Linette REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Four-times champion Swiatek cruises into French Open fourth round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Poland's Magda Linette in action during her third round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Four-times champion Swiatek cruises into French Open fourth round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek and Poland's Magda Linette embrace after their third round match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
29 May 2026 07:55PM
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PARIS, May 29 : Four-times champion Iga Swiatek eased into the French Open fourth round with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Magda Linette in an all-Polish clash on Friday.

• Former world number one Swiatek recovered from a brief first-set dip in concentration, taking revenge for her early exit at the hands of Linette in Miami in March.

• Ranked third in the world, Swiatek has not won a title on clay since her 2024 French Open victory.

• On a hot and hazy day in Paris, Swiatek was a break down but took the initiative, winning three games on the trot.

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• Linette, ranked 73rd, was back in business after yet another break but her slow second serve was a weakness, with Swiatek attacking it at every opportunity. A Linette double fault and a passing shot gave Swiatek another break and she served out the set in the next game.

• Another two breaks early in the second saw Swiatek race to a 4-1 lead before sealing the win after an hour and 25 minutes.

• Swiatek will next face 15th seed Marta Kostyuk after the Ukrainian beat Swiss Viktorija Golubic in straight sets.

Source: Reuters
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