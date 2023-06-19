Fowler falls short at US Open but leaves with spring in his step

LOS ANGELES : Rickie Fowler fell short in his bid to author one of golf's great redemption stories but the fan favourite walked away from the U.S. Open with his head held high on Sunday after breathing new life into his career.

Once one of the game's most promising young talents, Fowler endured a years-long slump that dropped him to a career-low 185th in the rankings last September.

He failed to qualify for the last two editions of the U.S. Open but took the tournament by storm this week as he led or co-led after each of the first three rounds.

Fowler had nothing left in the tank for the final round, however, as the 34-year-old struggled to a five-over 75 that left him five shots back of Wyndham Clark and in a share of fifth place.

"After the last few years, being in this position, kind of how I talked about how comfortable I felt this week, this is great," Fowler said of his best finish in a major since his runner-up showing at the 2018 Masters.

"As much as it sucks to not be in the position I wanted to be after today, we're just continuing to build and continuing to move forward."

At times during the tournament it looked like Fowler might just walk away with the year's third major.

He opened with a superb eight-under 62 that marked the lowest round in U.S. Open history along with a tournament-record 10 birdies.

A day later he reached the clubhouse at Los Angeles Country Club with a two-day 130 total that tied the lowest 36-hole U.S. Open scoring record set by Martin Kaymer in 2014.

He looked more human during the third round, which he capped with a three-putt bogey to fall into a share of a one-shot lead going into the final round, where he made three early bogeys to drop back and failed to mount a charge coming home.

"I was just really excited on how I felt this week, how comfortable I felt to go out and back up my first round and continue to play well," said Fowler.

"I enjoyed it. You learn from all your experiences. Not the position I wanted to be in after today, but a lot of good coming from this week."

By failing to close out the win and collect a maiden major title, Fowler becomes the 12th player to lead each of the first three rounds of a U.S. Open and not win.

But while Fowler did not drive off with the U.S. Open Trophy and Jack Nicklaus Medal given to the winner, he did go off into the night with the belief that he once again has what it takes to beat the game's best players.

"We're heading in the right direction," he said.

"It's been nice to be back and have chances in tournaments or at least getting solid finishes and turning weeks that maybe not having my best stuff and maybe finish top 20 or top 10 or whatever it may be.

"Like I've mentioned before, I feel like I get more out of those weeks knowing that when I do have my good stuff, I know I can go in and go toe-to-toe with anyone."