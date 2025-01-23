Fragile Manchester City host Chelsea after shock defeat in Paris

LONDON : Just when Manchester City appeared to have resumed normal service, Pep Guardiola's side once again find themselves under the microscope as they prepare to host top-four rivals Chelsea in the Premier League's big weekend clash on Saturday.

A 6-0 hammering of Ipswich Town last weekend looked like the moment the champions had put all the frustrations of the first half of the season to bed in spectacular fashion.

But it proved something of an illusion as a horrible capitulation to Paris St Germain on Wednesday left City in grave danger of being eliminated from the Champions League.

City led 2-0 in the French capital but ended up losing 4-2 - a defeat that left them 25th in the 36-team table and needing to win their last game to stand a chance of a playoff spot.

Chelsea, who ended a five-game winless streak in the Premier League when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday, will relish the chance to put another dent in City's ego.

Enzo Maresca's side's title challenge may have faded but they are in fourth spot, two points ahead of fifth-placed City and the mood will be buoyant as they head to The Etihad.

When the sides met at Stamford Bridge on the opening day of the season, City won 2-0 and few would have given Chelsea much chance of being above Guardiola's side come January.

But the new reality, at least for this season, is that City are in a scrap with the likes of Chelsea, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and even Bournemouth to try and ensure they are in the Champions League next season.

Third-placed Forest, level with Arsenal in second on 44 points, are at seventh-placed Bournemouth (37) on Saturday.

Newcastle United, who are sixth with 38, travel to bottom club Southampton seeking to bounce back from their crushing 4-1 home defeat by Bournemouth last weekend.

Leaders Liverpool, six points clear of Arsenal and Forest with a game in hand, host third-bottom Ipswich on Saturday, while Arsenal travel to lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers knowing they need to start putting together a long winning streak.

WOEFUL CAMPAIGNS

Sunday's focus is on two clubs desperately trying to turn around woeful league campaigns.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly still has the backing of the club's top brass despite his side sitting 15th in the table with 24 points, eight off the drop zone.

They have won once in their last 10 league games but a visit from a Leicester City side who have lost seven in succession offers a chance to turn the corner. Another flop, however, would pile enormous pressure on Australian Postecoglou.

Manchester United are 13th and only two points above Spurs. Manager Carlos Amorim last week claimed they could be the worst United side ever - remarks he qualified on Wednesday by saying the criticism was more about him than his players.

United face 10th-placed Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday when Aston Villa in eighth host struggling West Ham United.