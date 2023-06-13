Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day

MADRID : Fran Garcia capped off an whirlwind day on Monday when he was unveiled as Real Madrid’s first signing for next season, with a call-up from Spain for this week’s Nations League finals in the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old left back has moved back to Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano and was presented at a press conference on Monday.

Just hours later, the Spanish football federation added him to the national team squad in place of the injured Juan Bernat.

Spain take on Italy in their Nations League semi-finals in Enschede on Thursday.

Uncapped Garcia came up through the ranks at Real Madrid before heading off to Rayo Vallecano for three seasons.

"It's a dream to be back at Madrid,” he told reporters on Monday.

“I've devoted my body and soul to do my best on the pitch to be able to be here today. I'm very proud to see that the work I've done and the journey I've had to make has been rewarded with the chance to return to the home I left," he added.