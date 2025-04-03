Logo
Franca strikes late to deny Southampton rare victory
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Crystal Palace - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 2, 2025 Southampton's Paul Onuachu in action with Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Crystal Palace - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 2, 2025 Crystal Palace's Matheus Franca celebrates with Maxence Lacroix after scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Crystal Palace - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - April 2, 2025 Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters in action with Crystal Palace's Ben Chilwell and Daichi Kamada REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
03 Apr 2025 04:51AM
SOUTHAMPTON, England :Substitute Matheus Franca struck in stoppage time to deny Premier League bottom side Southampton a rare victory, as Crystal Palace snatched a 1-1 draw at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday.

Looking to avoid a 10th successive home league defeat, Southampton edged in front in the 20th minute through Paul Onuachu, an advantage they could thank goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for preserving with a fine save later in the opening period.

The hosts looked like they had done enough to seal all three points, only for Franca's header in the 92nd minute to break home hearts at the death.

Southampton must wait for that second league win since early November as they remain bottom on 10 points, needing one more to avoid setting a record for the lowest Premier League points return - 11 - set by Derby County in 2007-08.

FA Cup semi-finalists Palace remain 12th in the standings on 40 points.

Source: Reuters
