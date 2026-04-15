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France and Liverpool forward Ekitike suffers blow to World Cup hopes
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France and Liverpool forward Ekitike suffers blow to World Cup hopes

France and Liverpool forward Ekitike suffers blow to World Cup hopes
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 14, 2026 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike reacts after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
France and Liverpool forward Ekitike suffers blow to World Cup hopes
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 14, 2026 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike is stretchered off after sustaining an injury as Mohamed Salah comes on as a substitute to replace him REUTERS/Phil Noble
France and Liverpool forward Ekitike suffers blow to World Cup hopes
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 14, 2026 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
France and Liverpool forward Ekitike suffers blow to World Cup hopes
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 14, 2026 Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike receives medical attention after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Phil Noble
15 Apr 2026 03:56AM
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LIVERPOOL, England, April 14 : Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike was carried off the pitch in tears during the first half of their Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash with Paris St Germain on Tuesday after sustaining what appeared to be a serious injury.

The forward pointed to his Achilles tendon as medical staff attended to him before he was carried off on a stretcher at Anfield.

The injury could have major implications beyond Liverpool's season, with Ekitike due to feature for France at the World Cup in June-July.

Ekitike has 17 goals in all competitions this season since Liverpool signed him from Eintracht Frankfurt for 69 million pounds ($93.58 million) in July.

($1 = 0.7374 pounds)

Source: Reuters
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