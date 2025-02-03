France and Spain safely through in Davis Cup qualifiers

France and Spain both won their doubles rubbers to ease through the first qualifying round of the Davis Cup on Sunday, while Canada need to overturn a 2-0 deficit to progress.

The French held a 2-0 lead over Brazil following Saturday's singles action, and after losing the opening set, Benjamin Bonzi and Pierre-Hughes Herbert overcame Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo 4-6 6-3 6-4 to seal the tie.

France, who won the last of their 10 Davis Cup titles in 2017, will face Croatia, who beat them to the trophy in 2018, in the second round.

Spain also came into Sunday's doubles tie with a 2-0 lead over Switzerland, and childhood friends Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar's 6-4 7-5 win over Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Strickler gave the Spanish an unassailable 3-0 lead.

"We grew up together since we were living in Barcelona 12 years ago," Martinez said.

"To share this moment with him is something very special."

Spain will meet Denmark in the next round.

Canada came into Sunday's action 2-0 down to Hungary, and the 2022 champions have it all to do if they are to remain in the competition.

Belgium and Chile were tied after Saturday's singles rubbers, and Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen's doubles win over Tomas Barrios Vera and Nicolas Jarry puts the Belgians 2-1 up.

The first round of the Davis Cup has 26 teams playing for a place in September's second round of qualifiers.

Last year's runners-up, the Netherlands, will join the competition in the second round which will consist of seven ties in a battle to make November's Final 8 alongside hosts Italy.