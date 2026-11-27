LONDON, Nov 27 : France and South Africa will contest the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, seeking to become the first winners of a competition designed to add a sharper edge to the traditional July and November tours.

The title decider concludes a three-day finals weekend featuring six matches, with all 12 teams playing to determine their final positions.

Each side played six cross-hemisphere matches in the league stage, with the teams ranked in separate Northern and Southern Hemisphere tables before facing their opposite number from the other section.

France topped the Northern Hemisphere standings while South Africa edged New Zealand in the southern section to reach the final.

Sunday's match is a repeat of their meeting at the Stade de France a fortnight ago when France edged the Springboks 21-19, the first of successive defeats for the world champions who also lost to Ireland in Dublin last weekend.

STALWARTS STEER FRANCE INTO FINAL

France finished the regular competition with five wins - their only setback a 34-32 defeat to New Zealand in Christchurch in July.

Despite a lengthy injury list, coach Fabien Galthie has experimented with his selections while continuing to lean on stalwarts like captain Antoine Dupont and flying winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

"We have ideas, but to win, you have to try everything. We will go all in again this weekend," said Galthie.

The competition had been expected to offer a clear guide to the leading contenders for next year's World Cup, but instead has served only to muddy the waters.

New Zealand and South Africa appeared a class apart during the All Blacks' four-test tour in August and September, with the Springboks’ physical prowess shading the exciting running style of the Kiwis.

Both have since looked vulnerable, with New Zealand gripped by panic after losses to Wales and England, while South Africa’s focus was clouded by the suspension of coach Rassie Erasmus.

Erasmus has been suspended for six international matches from all match-day involvement for criticising match officials.

England, by contrast, have enjoyed a sudden revival with three impressive wins ending speculation over coach Steve Borthwick’s future.

They will face New Zealand for the second successive Saturday in the third-place playoff, seeking a third consecutive victory over the All Blacks for the first time.

England made a flying start when the teams met last weekend and never looked back, going on to complete a record 37–12 victory.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)