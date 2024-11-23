France beat Argentina to wrap up perfect autumn series

PARIS :France wrapped up their autumn nations series in style with a 37-23 victory against Argentina for their third win in as many tests at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Six days after beating New Zealand 30-29, Fabien Galthie's side were never in real trouble against the Pumas, with a penalty try and tries by Thibaud Flament, Gabin Villiere and Louis Bielle-Biarrey while Thomas Ramos had another perfect kicking day with 15 points.

Argentina scored second-half tries by Thomas Gallo and Ignacio Ruiz, with Tomas Albornoz kicking the rest of their points, but lacked discipline to challenge Les Bleus a week after a 22-19 defeat to Ireland.

France, who also beat Japan in their first outing earlier this month, will now be the favourites for the Six Nations, which starts on Jan. 31.

Argentina put the early pressure, working through the phases to wear down the French defence but the hosts held firm and were first on the scoreboard when Flament powered over.

The Pumas were down to 14 after Julian Montoya picked up a yellow card for foul play in a ruck that resulted in prop Jean-Baptiste Gros being replaced by Reda Wardi after three minutes with a leg injury.

Albornoz kicked three penalties, while Ramos slotted in two more as Argentina reduced the arrears to 13-9.

But France were on the attack again and Villiere dived over after a long domination spell and Ramos converted to extend the lead to 11 points.

It was 27-9 shortly afterwards with France being awarded a penalty try when Juan Martin Gonzalez volleyed the ball forward as last defender to deny Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Gonzalez was sin-binned and Ramos added a penalty to put France 30-11 at halftime.

Just like against Ireland a week ago, Argentina did not give up and pulled a try back when Gallo bundled over, only for France to dash the visitors' hopes of a comeback with Bielle-Biarrey collecting his own grazing kick for France's fourth try.

The Argentina forwards kept France under pressure, however, and Ruiz touched down as Les Bleus suffered physically. But the hosts' defence held firm to preserve a deserved win, with a couple of dodgy lineouts the only weakness they showed on the night.