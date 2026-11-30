LONDON, Nov 29 : France beat world champions South Africa 40-34 at Twickenham on Sunday to win the inaugural Nations Championship title.
Source: Reuters
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LONDON, Nov 29 : France beat world champions South Africa 40-34 at Twickenham on Sunday to win the inaugural Nations Championship title.
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