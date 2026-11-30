LONDON, Nov 29 : France won the inaugural Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday with a dramatic 40-34 victory over world champions South Africa who had wing Kurt-Lee Arendse sent off in the first half.

Theo Attissogbe’s second try in the 85th minute delivered a Grand Final win in front of a spellbound crowd of 64,017 to take France to the top of the world rankings for the first time since July 2022.

It was South Africa’s third successive defeat – their worst sequence in five years.

The South Africans had looked on course to deliver their biggest-ever second-half comeback after overturning a 17-point halftime deficit but France pulled themselves together to deliver a remarkable denouement.

ERASMUS WATCHES FROM HOTEL AGAIN

Arendse received a 20-minute red card from referee Karl Dickson for a hip-drop tackle on Louis Bielle-Biarrey which forced France's star winger off with a lower leg injury.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus had drawn attention to such tackles after France beat them 21-19 a fortnight ago in comments about match officials which led to him being suspended for six weeks.

Erasmus again live-screened a watch-along of himself from the team hotel, as he did during the 20-17 loss to Ireland last weekend.

Erasmus’ decision to pick Manie Libbok looked to have backfired as the flyhalf endured a nightmare opening period, gifting Attissogbe a 28th-minute try with a wild pass in his own 22 picked off by the France wing.

Bielle-Biarrey’s replacement Emilien Gailleton added France’s second try in the 34th minute from a lovely cross-kick by Matthieu Jalibert.

With Thomas Ramos - playing his first international of the season after a thigh injury – kicking his goals, France led 20-3 at the break.

But Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, switched to full-back, produced a moment of magic to bring the Springboks back into the game in the 45th minute, outjumping Matthieu Jalibert to catch his own kick and touch down to set in train an impressive turnaround.

Ten minutes later Damian de Allende touched down from a driving maul and, with South Africa back up to 15 men after the introduction of Canan Moodie, the possibility of the Springboks’ biggest-ever second-half comeback was suddenly on.

When wing Ethan Hooker crossed after De Allende got first to a high ball in the 56th minute they suddenly led.

RAMOS PUTS FRANCE BACK IN LEAD

It went from bad to worse for France as their captain Antoine Dupont was sin-binned for tackling Feinberg-Mngomezulu early as he chased his own kick.

A penalty try could easily have been awarded but South Africa went over again moments later with Eben Etzebeth – who had a huge influence after his halftime introduction - dotting down.

Ox Nche, part of a South African front-row bench trio introduced after half an hour, was yellow carded for an illegal ruck clearout in the 64th minute and Ramos pulled France back within five points with his fourth penalty.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu followed Nche to the bin. Replacement back row Charles Ollivon drove over in the 72nd minute and when Ramos landed his seventh kick out of seven France retook the lead.

With Jefferson Poirot also in the bin for France, South Africa opted to go for the corner rather than kick for goal wide out on the right but the French picked it off.

South Africa's chance looked to have gone but Etzebeth charged down Maxime Lucu's kick and the Springboks won the penalty which Libbok calmly dispatched.

The game looked to be South Africa's but in a final twist France broke clear and, after Dupont was hauled down near the line, Attissogbe went over to deliver a statement victory.

"We had a lot of opportunities today to give up but we never gave up," Dupont said. "To win not only a game but an international competition will give us a lot of confidence on the road to the World Cup."

Two wins over the world champions in quick succession will instil belief in the Six Nations champions that they can prevail in Australia next year.

"It was a joy to play in that match," said Ollivon. "It was crazy. Everyone threw themselves into the battle like dogs. We never gave up, and we got our reward."