Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France bids for 2025 women’s Euros
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France bids for 2025 women’s Euros

04 Feb 2022 12:38AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 12:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS: France announced on Thursday that it was bidding to host the 2025 European Women’s Championship, formally entering a crowded field to secure the tournament.

France first announced an interest last November but the country’s football federation officially confirmed its candidacy in a statement, saying its bid would “be based in particular on the success of the organisation of the Women's World Cup in France in 2019”.

Poland, Switzerland, Ukraine and a joint Scandinavian bid from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden are also in the race to host the 16-team event, with the winning bid expected to be selected at the end of this year.

France hosted 24 teams at the last women’s World Cup, which was held across nine venues with the opening match in Paris and the final in Lyon.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us