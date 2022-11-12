Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France blank Canada to claim another World Cup bronze
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France blank Canada to claim another World Cup bronze

France blank Canada to claim another World Cup bronze

Rugby Union - Women's World Cup - Third Place Play-Off - Canada v France - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - November 12, 2022 France's Alexandra Chambon and teammate celebrate after the match REUTERS/David Rowland

12 Nov 2022 01:47PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 01:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AUCKLAND : France ran in five tries to thrash Canada 36-0 in the women's World Cup third-place playoff at Eden Park on Saturday and secure the bronze medal for the seventh time in nine editions of the tournament.

Winger Marine Menager scored two tries and lock Madoussou Fall, outstanding scrumhalf Pauline Bourdon and prop Annaelle Deshaye also crossed as France ruthlessly took apart the 2014 runners-up.

Denied a place in their first final after Caroline Drouin missed a late penalty against New Zealand last week, France kept the Canadians shackled with brutal defence even when Gabrielle Vernier was sent to the sin bin in the second half.

There was also some French flair to go with the forward power and Bourdon's try came after centre Vernier had sliced through the Canadian defence, while Menager's first resulted from a flurry of passes down the blindside.

Drouin made some amends for her miss last week with 11 points from the tee in an almost faultless display of place-kicking.

Canada were the only one of the semi-finallists without full professional contracts and should take some pride from taking top-ranked England close in last week's semi-finals.

Hosts and defending champions New Zealand take on tournament favourites England for the trophy in the final at Eden Park later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.