Logo
Logo

Sport

France call up seven for Springboks clash as Ntamack ruled out
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

France call up seven for Springboks clash as Ntamack ruled out

France call up seven for Springboks clash as Ntamack ruled out
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - France v Fiji - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - November 7, 2026 France's Theo Attissogbe scores their fifth try REUTERS/Catherine Steenkeste
France call up seven for Springboks clash as Ntamack ruled out
Rugby Union - Nations Championship - France v Fiji - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - November 7, 2026 France's Emilien Gailleton celebrates after the match REUTERS/Catherine Steenkeste
08 Nov 2026 02:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 8 : France have called up seven new players to a reshuffled 42-man squad for their Nations Championship clash against South Africa this week after they beat Fiji 54-17 in Lyon on Saturday, including a return after five years for Teddy Thomas.

• The 33-year-old winger Thomas won the last of his 28 caps in Australia in July 2021

• Centre Gael Fickou, 32, is also back and has a chance to move closer to the landmark of 100 caps. His 98th appearance was against Australia in Paris one year ago

• Hooker Julien Marchand has won a recall after returning from injury for Toulouse in their Top 14 clash against Clermont

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Gael Drean also returned to competitive action on Saturday afternoon for his club Toulon following more than five months out. The winger had cardiac surgery in June 

• Also called up are the Pau pair of winger Gregoire Arfeuil and loose forward Loic Credoz

• France must do without flyhalf Romain Ntamack, who hurt his left shoulder in the first half of the test and is replaced in the squad by Louis Carbonel

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement