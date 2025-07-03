France coach Galthie names eight uncapped players to face New Zealand

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named eight debutants, including five starters, in a depleted squad for their opening match of a three-test tour of New Zealand in Dunedin.

Tom Spring is set to make his debut on the right wing in the clash on Saturday while Joris Segonds will earn his first cap at flyhalf.

Alexandre Fischer will earn his first cap in the third row, Tyler Duguid in the second row and Giorgi Beria as prop.

Props Paul Mallez and Regis Montagne, along with versatile forward Jacobus van Tonder, who can play in the second or third row, will hope to debut off the bench.

Captain Gael Fickou, who is the most-capped player in the squad (94 caps), will lead the side from the centre while veteran prop Rabah Slimani will return to international rugby for the first time since October 2019.

Pierre-Louis Barassi, Pierre Bochaton, Joshua Brennan, Nicolas Depoortere and Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, who all played in the Top 14 final last Saturday, are out of the squad and will be available for the second and third tests.

France team:

15–Theo Attissogbe, 14–Tom Spring, 13–Emilien Gailleton, 12–Gael Fickou (capt), 11–Gabin Villiere, 10–Joris Segonds, 9–Nolann Le Garrec, 8–Mickael Guillard, 7–Killian Tixeront, 6–Alexandre Fischer, 5–Tyler Duguid, 4–Hugo Auradou, 3–Rabah Slimani, 2–Gaetan Barlot, 1–Giorgi Beria.

Replacements: 16–Pierre Bourgarit, 17–Paul Mallez, 18–Regis Montagne, 19–Romain Taofifenua, 20–Cameron Woki, 21–Jacobus van Tonder, 22–Baptiste Jauneau, 23–Antoine Hastoy.