France dominate Ireland 36-14 in Six Nations opener

PARIS, Feb 5 : France launched the defence of their Six Nations title in emphatic fashion, sweeping aside Ireland 36-14 at the Stade de France on Thursday, dominating play for long stretches before easing off once the bonus point was secured.

With Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert back after a year's absence, the pair orchestrated France's attacking rhythm with authority and precision, guiding Fabien Galthie's side through a near-flawless opening hour.

Les Bleus scored through tries by Louis Bielle-Biarrey (2), Jalibert, Charles Ollivon and Theo Attissogbe, the rest of the points coming from the boot of the ever-reliable Thomas Ramos.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Ireland, who with France have shared the last four titles, responded with a couple of quick tries by Nick Timoney and Michael Milne, both converted by Sam Prendergast.

