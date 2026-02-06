Logo
Logo

Sport

France dominate Ireland 36-14 in Six Nations opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

France dominate Ireland 36-14 in Six Nations opener

France dominate Ireland 36-14 in Six Nations opener
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - February 5, 2026 France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey scores their fourth try REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France dominate Ireland 36-14 in Six Nations opener
Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Ireland - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - February 5, 2026 Ireland's Stuart McCloskey in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
06 Feb 2026 06:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, Feb 5 : France launched the defence of their Six Nations title in emphatic fashion, sweeping aside Ireland 36-14 at the Stade de France on Thursday, dominating play for long stretches before easing off once the bonus point was secured.

With Antoine Dupont and Matthieu Jalibert back after a year's absence, the pair orchestrated France's attacking rhythm with authority and precision, guiding Fabien Galthie's side through a near-flawless opening hour.

Les Bleus scored through tries by Louis Bielle-Biarrey (2), Jalibert, Charles Ollivon and Theo Attissogbe, the rest of the points coming from the boot of the ever-reliable Thomas Ramos.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Ireland, who with France have shared the last four titles, responded with a couple of quick tries by Nick Timoney and Michael Milne, both converted by Sam Prendergast.

(Writing by Julien PretotEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement