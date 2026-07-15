France fail World Cup Spanish test in spectacular fashion

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14 : For all the hype surrounding France, they folded at the first serious examination of their World Cup credentials, their campaign ending in a spectacular collapse in Tuesday’s 2-0 semi-final defeat by Spain.

France were every bit as poor as they had been during the opening hour of the 2022 World Cup final against Argentina.

That night, however, they fought their way back, lost only on penalties and could leave with the pride of having helped produce one of the greatest World Cup games.

There was no such consolation on Tuesday. This was a Spanish masterclass, and France were reduced to little more than helpless witnesses.

"The players are devastated, but we have to be clear-headed: technically, we were second best. That is on us," coach Didier Deschamps said.

It was as though those who had installed France as tournament favourites had completely misread the balance of power, and the French players themselves badly misjudged it too.

"We knew their main strength was their ability to play at a false tempo (slow the game down). At times, we should have done the same. It was more difficult than we expected," France's second-half substitute Rayan Cherki said.

Spain, led by Lamine Yamal, who had declared with the swagger of a teenager that France were the ones who should be afraid, had understood it perfectly.

SYMBOL OF FRANCE'S FAILURE

The symbol of France's resounding failure was Michael Olise.

Hailed as an old-school playmaker and thrust into the Ballon d’Or conversation, Olise looked utterly lost on the Dallas Stadium pitch.

Starved of space and ideas, he repeatedly surrendered possession and was comprehensively outclassed by Rodri, who dictated the match with ruthless authority, gliding through midfield.

The 24-year-old gave the ball away 20 times and failed to complete a single dribble, a damning return for the player France had expected to unlock Spain’s defence.

Olise, however, was far from the only French attacker who disappeared when the stakes were highest.

Ousmane Dembele posed almost no threat, while Bradley Barcola and his replacement Desire Doue were equally blunt, leaving France’s vaunted forward line looking strangely powerless.

Kylian Mbappe’s moment of magic never arrived, and the loudest roar of the afternoon came instead when David and Victoria Beckham appeared on the giant screen.

FRANCE VULNERABLE

France looked vulnerable throughout against the first side at this World Cup who were willing — and able — to go toe-to-toe with them.

Deschamps' double pivot was quickly overrun.

Adrien Rabiot picked up an early yellow card that blunted his aggression, while Aurelien Tchouameni, short of rhythm and stamina after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury, struggled to keep pace with Spain’s midfield.

The defence was left exposed and two mistakes were punished, first with a penalty converted by Mikel Oyarzabal after 22 minutes and then by Pedro Porro's goal just before the hour.

At the final whistle, Mbappe stood alone on the pitch. Some of his teammates dropped to their knees, while others buried their faces in their hands.

All the talk of cohesion and unity, repeated endlessly right up to the eve of the match, suddenly felt a very long way away.