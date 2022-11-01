Logo
France forward Martial back in United team training after injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group E - Omonia v Manchester United - GSP Stadium, Strovolos, Cyprus - October 6, 2022 Manchester United's Anthony Martial celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

01 Nov 2022 03:07AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 03:23AM)
France forward Anthony Martial returned to Manchester United's team training on Monday after missing the Premier League club's last six games due to a back problem.

Martial suffered the injury in United's 2-1 league win at Everton on Oct 9 and was absent from their next four league wins and two Europa League fixtures.

The 26-year-old, who has three goals and two assists for United in all competitions this season, will hope to return to the squad for their final Europa League group game at Real Sociedad on Thursday.

United, who are through to the knockout round of Europe's second-tier club competition, have four games left before the World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov 20.

Source: Reuters

