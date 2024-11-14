France fullback Buros to make debut against All Blacks

PARIS : France fullback Romain Buros is set to make his debut against New Zealand after being named on Thursday in the team for Saturday's autumn series test, with coach Fabien Galthie making four changes from the side which easily defeated Japan.

France brushed aside Japan with eight tries in their 52-12 victory at the Stade de France, but they are well aware that the All Blacks, whom they beat in the World Cup opening match last year, will be out for revenge.

"Everything will cause us problems. They got off the plane and beat England at Twickenham, they beat Ireland by 10 points, I think they are out to settle a score after a few difficult years," Galthie said.

"They're out to become the best team in the world again. The schedule is favouring them but still they can play against any type of rugby.

"It's been a while (since) we have played an All Blacks team playing at that level. It's a huge, but fantastic challenge."

With Damian Penaud still ill and unable to take part in the test, Gabin Villiere will start at the wing while centre Gael Fickou will start at the expense of Emilien Gailleton to pair up with Yoram Moefana.

Paul Boudehent, who scored two tries against Japan, will start in the third row after Francois Cros was ruled out with a concussion.

Team:

15-Romain Buros, 14-Gabin Villiere, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Thomas Ramos, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Alexandre Roumat, 6-Paul Boudehent, 5-Emmanuel Meafou, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Tevita Tatafu, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements:

16-Julien Marchand, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-George-Henri Colombe, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Mickael Guillard, 21-Charles Ollivon, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Emilien Gailleton