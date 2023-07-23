Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France held 0-0 by Jamaica at Women's World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France held 0-0 by Jamaica at Women's World Cup

France held 0-0 by Jamaica at Women's World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - France v Jamaica - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 23, 2023 France's Sandie Toletti in action with Jamaica's Solai Washington REUTERS/Carl Recine
23 Jul 2023 08:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : France's hopes of a winning start to their Women's World Cup campaign were thwarted by a hardworking Jamaican side in a 0-0 draw in the opening Group F clash at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday.

The French, semi-finalists at last year's European Championship, were unable to get their fluent passing game going as the Jamaicans hassled and harried them to earn their first World Cup point after three defeats in their 2019 debut.

Forward Kadidiatou Diani almost clinched the winner for France in the 90th minute, but her powerful header hit the bar, then the post, before bouncing out to the delight of the Jamaicans in the crowd of nearly 40,000.

Fifth-ranked France take on Brazil in the match that is expected to decide Group F in Brisbane on Saturday, while Jamaica will face Panama in Perth later the same day without top striker Khadija Shaw, who was dismissed in stoppage time.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.