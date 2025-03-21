Logo
France hooker Mauvaka gets three-match ban
France hooker Mauvaka gets three-match ban

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v France - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 8, 2025 France's Peato Mauvaka in action REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

21 Mar 2025 12:10AM
France hooker Peato Mauvaka was suspended for three matches for foul play in the final Six Nations match against Scotland, an independent disciplinary meeting ruled on Thursday.

Mauvaka was cited after he received a yellow card in the 21st minute for head-butting Ben White, and looked relieved when the bunker review did not upgrade the sanction to a red card.

The decision allowed Mauvaka to return to the action after 10 minutes and France secured a 35-16 victory to win the Six Nations title.

The disciplinary committee upheld the citing and determined that the low-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate.

A 50 per cent reduction was applied after the player accepted he committed an act of foul play along with other mitigating factors including his remorse and previous clean record.

Mauvaka will miss the next three games for his club Toulouse, against Bordeaux Begles and Pau in the Top 14 and the Champions Cup match against Sale Sharks.

Source: Reuters
