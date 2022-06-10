Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France to host South Africa, Australia and Japan in November
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France to host South Africa, Australia and Japan in November

10 Jun 2022 01:13PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 01:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

France will host reigning World Cup champions South Africa as well as Australia and Japan in November, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said, as they build towards staging the global showpiece in 2023.

France, ranked number two in the world, have not lost since being beaten by Australia in July 2021 and claimed their first Six Nations Grand Slam and championship title since 2010 in March.

Their Autumn Nations Series begins against the Wallabies on Nov. 5 before they face world number one South Africa at Marseille's Stade Velodrome a week later.

France conclude the series at the Stadium de Toulouse on Nov. 20 against Japan, who they will also face twice in July.

France will host next year's World Cup from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us