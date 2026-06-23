Mbappe double sends France into World Cup knockout rounds after weather delay

PHILADALEPHIA: Kylian Mbappe scored his second double of the tournament as France eased into the last 32 with a 3-0 victory over Iraq on Monday in the first match of this World Cup beset by a lengthy weather stoppage.

Mbappe’s goals came nearly three hours apart after thunderstorms in the region delayed the second-half kickoff by a shade under two hours.

They took him to 16 all-time World Cup goals, pulling him level with Germany's former record holder Miroslav Klose.

Earlier on Monday, Lionel Messi set a new benchmark of 18 World Cup goals with a brace in Argentina's 2-0 win over Austria.

Mbappe’s four goals also put him one behind Messi in the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race.