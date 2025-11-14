France keep celebrations restrained after World Cup qualification

PARIS :France kept celebrations restrained after qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with a 4-0 win over Ukraine on Thursday, with captain Kylian Mbappe saying the emotional weight of the evening — the 10th anniversary of the November 13, 2015 attacks — mattered more than the result.

Coach Didier Deschamps also underlined that reaching the finals was simply where Les Bleus are expected to be.

Mbappe, who scored twice and put France in control with a penalty, said: “Very proud to be there, even if it wasn’t the most important thing of the evening — the most important part was the commemoration.”

Deschamps said the performance was professional rather than spectacular, but enough to complete the mission.

“Always appreciate the good moments, even if it seems logical and natural for the France team to qualify. The objective was to qualify here tonight in a heavy, weighty context. The first half was difficult against a low block,” he said.

“I enjoy it, even if it’s not the first time — the France team has to be there at every major tournament."

France dominated possession but needed time to break down a deep Ukrainian block.

Mbappe twice went close before the breakthrough came with his penalty.

Michael Olise added a second, Mbappe was at it again before Hugo Ekitike completed the rout.

Deschamps, who will guide France at a major tournament for the last time at the World Cup, said his team lacked intensity early on but adjusted after halftime.

“We didn’t put enough speed into our passing or our movement. Too many drops, not enough forward play,” he said.

“The changes helped — Maghnes Akliouche and Ekitike brought freshness and impact. We’ve played many matches like this, where patience is needed.”

He added that the evening was always going to remain subdued. “Given the context, there was no place for wild celebrations,” he said. “We did what we had to do.”