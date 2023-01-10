Logo
France keeper Lloris announces international retirement
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 4, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris in action as Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen shoots at goal REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

10 Jan 2023 02:59AM (Updated: 10 Jan 2023 03:13AM)
:France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris, announced his retirement from international football at the age of 36 on Monday.

Lloris made a record 145 appearances for France from 2008-22, captaining the team 121 times, also a record.

He made his international debut in 2008, playing at the European Championship in 2012, 2016 and 2020 as well as the 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cup tournaments.

Lloris led France to victory in the 2018 World Cup before again leading them to the final this year in Qatar where they were beaten by Argentina.

"There comes a time when you have to know how to hand over the reins. I have always said over and over again that the French team doesn't belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that's the case, me first," he told L'Equipe in an interview.

"I think that the team is ready to go on. There is also a goalkeeper who is ready (Mike Maignan).

"I prefer to go out at my peak than wait for a downturn. There is also a family choice, I feel the need to spend more time with my wife and children."

Lloris' former Tottenham Hotspur team mate Gareth Bale also announced his retirement from football on Monday.

Source: Reuters

