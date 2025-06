Strikers Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola will be unavailable for France's Nations League third-place clash against Germany on Sunday, the French Football Federation said.

Dembele had to be substituted late in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Spain, and a medical examination later revealed a lesion while Barcola is struggling with a knee injury.

Neither of the Paris St Germain players will be replaced.

Portugal and Spain will contest the Nations League final on Sunday after the third-place match.