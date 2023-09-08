Logo
France maintain perfect record with Ireland win
Sport

France maintain perfect record with Ireland win

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Aurelien Tchouameni in action with Republic of Ireland's Alan Browne and Chiedozie Ogbene REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Republic of Ireland's Jayson Molumby REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Olivier Giroud in action with Republic of Ireland's John Egan REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Kylian Mbappe in action with Republic of Ireland's Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group B - France v Republic of Ireland - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 7, 2023 France's Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates scoring their first goal with Kylian Mbappe and Theo Hernandez REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
08 Sep 2023 05:01AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2023 05:07AM)
PARIS :France took a giant stride towards the Euro 2024 finals as they maintained their perfect qualifying record with a 2-0 home victory over Ireland on Thursday.

Playing at the Parc des Princes to preserve the Stade de France pitch for Friday's Rugby World Cup opener between France and New Zealand, Les Bleus prevailed thanks to goals by Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram in a one-sided match.

Their fifth win in as many games strengthened their lead in Group B with a maximum 15 points, nine ahead of the Netherlands, who beat Greece 3-0 and have played two fewer matches.

France face Germany in Dortmund on Tuesday in a friendly before resuming their qualifying campaign with a trip to the Netherlands on Oct. 13.

France suffocated Ireland in midfield and were rewarded for their domination on 19 minutes when Tchouameni's 18-metre strike from Kylian Mbappe's delicate touch found the back of the net.

Giroud limped off the pitch and was replaced by Marcus Thuram before having his left ankle iced.

Thuram made his presence count as he doubled the advantage with a shot on the turn after Mbappe's attempt had been deflected into his path three minutes into the second half, his first goal for France.

Mike Maignan pulled off a brilliant save to deny Chiedozie Ogbene, ensuring France have yet to concede a goal in their qualifying campaign.

Tchouameni came close with another fierce shot but Gavin Bazunu parried it away.

Ousmane Dembele, who tortured the Irish defence in the first half with his dazzling runs, also missed a chance to add a third when his shot struck the post.

Deschamps made changes to give his substitutes game time with Kingsley Coman and William Saliba replacing Dembele and Lucas Hernandez before Eduardo Camavinga and Benjamin Pavard came on for Antoine Griezmann and Jules Kounde.

Source: Reuters

