France make two changes to squad for Ireland showdown
07 Feb 2022 04:31PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 04:31PM)
France have made two changes to their squad of 42 players preparing for the Six Nations clash with Ireland at Stade de France on Saturday after calling up prop Daniel Bibi Biziwu and lock Thibaud Flament.

The duo replaced Jerome Rey and Florian Verhaeghe following the 37-10 home win over Italy on Sunday that got France’s campaign off to a bonus-point victory start.

The France squad was affected by a number of COVID-19 cases in the build-up to the tournament and coach Fabien Galthie sat out the game against Italy after testing positive.

He will have to return a negative test to be able to return to training, which could be as soon as Tuesday.

Ireland defeated Wales 29-7 in their opener in Dublin and the game on Saturday brings together two in-form teams who both claimed rare wins over New Zealand in the autumn internationals.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

