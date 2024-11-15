Logo
Sport

France huff and puff into Nations League last eight with Israel draw
15 Nov 2024 06:00AM
PARIS : France qualified for the quarter-finals of the Nations League despite a lacklustre goalless draw against Israel for their Stade de France homecoming after a 17-month hiatus on Thursday.

Back in the northern Paris arena for the first time since June 2023, Les Bleus were unimpressive but still secured at least second place in Group A2.

They are second on 10 points from five games, three behind Italy, who beat Belgium 1-0 away.

France face the Azzurri in Milan on Sunday with the top spot at stake.

Thursday's game was played in front of scant crowds and heavy security a week after violence in Amsterdam involving visiting Israeli fans.

Scuffles briefly erupted in the stands in the first half and the Israeli anthem was booed.

With captain Kylian Mbappe omitted from the squad and Ousmane Dembele ruled out with a thigh injury, France were missing their usual firepower and it showed.

They lacked creativity and inspiration throughout, with Randal Kolo Muani, who started as a lone forward with Bradley Barcola and Michael Olise on his flanks, struggling to threaten.

He had his first chance in the 19th minute, but his header was safely parried away by Daniel Peretz.

France dominated and thought they had the opener in the 77th minute, only for Peretz to keep his side afloat with a nice save to deny Warren Zaire Emery.

Second-half substitute Marcus Thuram headed straight into Peretz's arms and Christopher Nkunku also came close in added time but it was too little, too late for the home side.

Source: Reuters

