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France, New Zealand lead race for Nations Championship final
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France, New Zealand lead race for Nations Championship final

France, New Zealand lead race for Nations Championship final

Rugby Union - Nations Championship - France v South Africa - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - November 13, 2026 France's Theo Attissogbe and Maxime Lucu celebrate after the match REUTERS/Catherine Steenkeste

16 Nov 2026 06:10PM (Updated: 16 Nov 2026 06:17PM)
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LONDON, Nov 16 : France and New Zealand are in pole position to finish top of their sections and qualify for the first Nations Championship final in London, with the last round of group matches to be completed on Saturday.

France’s 21-19 win over South Africa on Friday has earned them a one-point advantage over England and Ireland in a closely contested Northern Hemisphere group. New Zealand are one point above South Africa in the Southern Hemisphere standings after their shock loss to Wales on Saturday.

The top two teams in each section contest the final on November 29, with the other five sides in each group playing their opposite numbers over the finals weekend at Twickenham.

Italy are condemned to last place in the Northern Hemisphere section and will play the bottom Southern Hemisphere side, either Fiji or Japan, on November 27.

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All the other permutations, however, are still to be settled.

France control their own destiny and, if they beat Argentina with a bonus-point victory in Paris they will qualify for the final.

Without the bonus point, France could still book their berth in the decider, but they would then depend on the results of England and Ireland

England meet New Zealand and Ireland take on world champions South Africa.

The Springboks will be hoping England do them a favour and beat the All Blacks, and that they beat Ireland in Dublin.

If two teams finish level on points in their section, the ranking is decided by first their number of victories, then points difference and, if still tied, on tries scored.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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