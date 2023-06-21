Logo
France preliminary World Cup squad
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v Wales - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 18, 2023 France head coach Fabien Galthie before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

21 Jun 2023 05:08PM
PARIS : France coach Fabien Galthie named the following 42-man preliminary squad on Wednesday for the Rugby World Cup that starts in September:

Left props: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Jean-Baptiste Gros (Toulon), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle)

Hookers: Pierre Bourgarit (La Rochelle), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse)

Right props: Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Thomas Laclayat (Racing), Demba Bamba (Lyon)

Locks: Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Cameron Woki (Racing), Florian Verhaeghe (Montpellier)

Flankers: Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle), François Cros (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade Français), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Yoan Tanga (La Rochelle), Dylan Cretin (Lyon)

Scrumhalves: Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon), Baptiste Serin (Toulon)

Flyhalves: Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)

Centres : Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Gael Fickou (Racing), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles), Emilien Gailleton (Pau), Arthur Vincent (Montpellier)

Wingers: Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles), Ethan Dumortier (Lyon), Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Begles), Gabin Villière (Toulon)

Fullbacks: Brice Dulin (La Rochelle), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse).

Source: Reuters

