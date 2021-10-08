Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

France rally for 3-2 win over Belgium in Nations League semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

France rally for 3-2 win over Belgium in Nations League semis

France rally for 3-2 win over Belgium in Nations League semis
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Belgium v France - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 7, 2021 France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates after the match with his players Pool via REUTERS/Massimo Rana
France rally for 3-2 win over Belgium in Nations League semis
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Belgium v France - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 7, 2021 France's Theo Hernandez scores their third goal Pool via REUTERS/Massimo Rana
France rally for 3-2 win over Belgium in Nations League semis
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Belgium v France - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 7, 2021 Belgium line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
France rally for 3-2 win over Belgium in Nations League semis
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Belgium v France - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 7, 2021 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates later disallowed after an offside Pool via REUTERS/Massimo Rana
France rally for 3-2 win over Belgium in Nations League semis
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Belgium v France - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - October 7, 2021 France's Raphael Varane celebrates after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
08 Oct 2021 04:54AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 05:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TURIN, Italy: World champions France recovered from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 in a thrilling Nations League semi-final on Thursday with a last minute strike from Theo Hernandez securing a place in Sunday's showpiece match against Spain.

In a crazy end to the game Belgium thought they had won it minutes earlier but Romelu Lukaku's late effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Yannick Carrasco fired Belgium ahead in the 37th minute and three minutes later Lukaku doubled the lead with a superbly taken goal.

Karim Benzema got France back into the game in the 62nd minute before Kylian Mbappe equalised with a penalty.

France were on top and searching for the winner but three minutes from the end of normal time Lukaku looked to have won the game for Belgium after connecting with a cross from Carrasco only for the effort to be annulled.

France midfielder Paul Pogba then hit the top of the post with a superb curling free-kick before Les Bleus grabbed victory with the 90th minute strike from Hernandez.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Nations League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us