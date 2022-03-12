France repel Welsh fire to win 13-9 in Cardiff

CARDIFF : France were not at their flamboyant best but a try from flanker Anthony Jelonch helped the Six Nations leaders to a 13-9 victory over a Wales side full of fight at the Principality Stadium on Friday, a seventh win in a row for Fabien Galthie's team.

France stay on course for their first Six Nations title, and Grand Slam, since 2010 with a remaining fixture to come against England in Paris on March 19. Their other points were from the boot of fullback Melvyn Jaminet, who kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Wales were impressive in containing the visitors' attacking instincts and captain Dan Biggar was exceptional with the boot as he won territory and kicked three penalties to keep them in the contest to the last minute.

Unbeaten France have 18 points from four games in the championship, ahead of second-placed Ireland (11 points) and England (10) in third. Those two sides meet at Twickenham on Saturday to keep their title hopes alive.

"Ultimately it's very, very disappointing," Biggar told reporters. "We were the better team for large periods of the game. Big Test matches hinge on one or two big moments. We didn't quite nail them and we paid the price.

"That's a bit more like us in terms of attitude, and probably something we didn't quite show in the first half against England and Ireland."

France have been free-flowing in the championship so far, but this was a different kind of win, built on the hard work of defence coach Shaun Edwards, who was previously in the Welsh camp.

It is telling that France saw less of the ball and played more of the game in their own half, but they had five breakdown steals to just one for the home side, and six turnovers in all, and it was in that area of the game that they dominated.

After the teams traded early penalties, it did not take France long to breach the Wales tryline.

They moved the ball quickly through the hands, stretching the home defence and committing tacklers, which created the space for Jaminet to break the line and feed Jelonch for an easy score.

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau forced a penalty in the France 22 with an excellent chase and tackle, and for the remainder of the first half the visitors allowed themselves to be sucked into a kicking duel.

That played into the hands of Biggar, who was pinpoint with his kicks and kept the home side playing in the French half, forcing errors and reducing the deficit to 10-9 at halftime.

The only points of the second period went to the visitors after Wales were offside and Jaminet kicked an penalty, what proved the last score of the game in the 46th minute.

"We prepared knowing this was going to be one of the toughest games of the season," France lock Paul Willemse said.

"We are really happy with the result even though it wasn't a clean match, but it's expected against a team like Wales.

"They kept us in our half for a long time. There are lot of things to work on for next week and we'll do that."

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)