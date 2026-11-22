PARIS, Nov 21 : France booked another showdown against world champions South Africa in the first Nations Championship final after securing a 45-17 bonus-point victory over Argentina at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Mickael Guillard, Peato Mauvaka, Kalvin Gourgues (two), Emilien Gailleton, Tyler Duguid and Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored tries to earn the Six Nations champions clinch the attacking bonus point.

Argentina, who have not won in France since 2014, scored tries through Justo Piccardo and Pablo Matera, with Tomas Albornoz kicking seven points.

Les Bleus topped the Northern Hemisphere standings with 26 points, one point ahead of England, while Argentina sit fourth in the Southern Hemisphere table on 11 points.

"We got the job done, but we can't be too happy with what we did in the first half," Guillard told TF1.

Following England's bonus-point victory over New Zealand, France took to the pitch knowing that only a bonus-point win would send them to the final next Sunday at Twickenham.

They did it the hard way after a poor first half.

After an emotional tribute to former Argentina rugby international Federico Aramburu, who was shot dead four years ago in Paris and whose son took to the pitch with both captains, France struck early through Guillard.

Argentina, however, dominated most of the first half.

They levelled 10 minutes later through Justo Piccardo and Felipe Contepomi's side moved ahead thanks to Albornoz's penalty.

ARGENTINA REDUCED TO 13 MEN

France's lack of discipline and turnovers prevented them from developing their passing game.

Matthieu Jalibert, who was back at flyhalf after two months out, did not change much but France went into the break with a 14-10 lead, thanks to Mauvaka's try from a lineout maul.

"We felt, during the first half, a France team that was doubting itself, hesitating and unable to let go," coach Fabien Galthie told TF1. "Going into the break at 14-10 was already a victory in itself."

France showed better intent after halftime, with Gourgues breaking through the Argentine defence to score the third try.

The fourth try finally came from substitute Gailleton in the right corner, while Argentina were playing with a man short after Mayco Vivas was shown a yellow card for a dangerous clear-out at a ruck.

The Pumas were reduced to 13 men when captain Julian Montoya was sent to the sin bin.

Vivas' card was upgraded to a 20-minute red by the bunker review system and Tyler Duguid and Gourgues took full advantage to score two quick tries.

Matera claimed Argentina's consolation try, but Bielle-Biarrey replied for France six minutes later.

Next Sunday's final will bring another clash against South Africa, after France stunned the four-times world champions eight days ago with a 21-19 victory.

Argentina will face Scotland on Sunday.