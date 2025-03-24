France see off Croatia on penalties to reach Final Four

PARIS : France overturned a two-goal deficit to qualify for the Nations League Final Four by eliminating Croatia 5-4 on penalties after a 2-0 victory in their quarter-final second leg at the Stade de France on Sunday.

Dayot Upamecano scored the winning spot kick in a nail-biting shootout in which France keeper Mike Maignan made two saves, sending Les Bleus into the semi-finals against Spain.

Michael Olise opened the scoring and Ousmane Dembele doubled their lead 10 minutes from time to send the tie into extra time after their 2-0 loss in Split on Thursday.

France had a total of 22 chances while Croatia could not manage a single shot on target in 120 minutes.