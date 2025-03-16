France set Six Nations try record

PARIS :France set a record for most tries scored in a single Six Nations campaign when Yoram Moefana touched down in their home game against Scotland on Saturday.

It was the 30th try for Fabien Galthie's side - one more than England's 29 in the 2001 championship.

Earlier, Louis Bielle-Biarrey equalled a century-old record when he scored his eighth try in this year's Six Nations. The winger is now level with England's Cyril Lowe and Scotland's Ian Smith who scored eight each in 1914 and 1925 respectively.

Fullback Thomas Ramos became France's all-time top scorer when he slotted a conversion and two penalties to beat the previous mark of 436 set by Frederic Michalak from 2001-15.